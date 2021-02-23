All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Rivalries and romances: couples that shook up history
Broadcaster and author Cathy Newman shares stories of duos that changed the course of history
Published:
When it comes to making a mark in the history books, sometimes two heads are better than one. Broadcaster and author Cathy Newman talks about her latest book It Takes Two: A History of the Couples Who Dared to be Different, which highlights duos that changed the course of history.
Cathy Newman is the author of It Takes Two: A History of the Couples Who Dared to be Different (William Collins, 2020)
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast