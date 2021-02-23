Rivalries and romances: couples that shook up history

When it comes to making a mark in the history books, sometimes two heads are better than one. Broadcaster and author Cathy Newman talks about her latest book It Takes Two: A History of the Couples Who Dared to be Different, which highlights duos that changed the course of history.

Cathy Newman is the author of It Takes Two: A History of the Couples Who Dared to be Different (William Collins, 2020)

