Rivalries and romances: couples that shook up history

Broadcaster and author Cathy Newman shares stories of duos that changed the course of history

Broadcaster and author Cathy Newman shares stories of duos that changed the course of history. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

When it comes to making a mark in the history books, sometimes two heads are better than one. Broadcaster and author Cathy Newman talks about her latest book It Takes Two: A History of the Couples Who Dared to be Different, which highlights duos that changed the course of history.

Cathy Newman is the author of It Takes Two: A History of the Couples Who Dared to be Different (William Collins, 2020)

