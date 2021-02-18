Chaos & communism: China’s 1949 revolution

Historian and journalist Graham Hutchings discusses his new book China 1949, which explores the events of a tumultuous year that saw communist victory in the Chinese civil war and the birth of the People’s Republic of China.

Graham Hutchings is the author of China 1949: Year of Revolution (Bloomsbury Academic, 2021)

