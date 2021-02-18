All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Chaos & communism: China’s 1949 revolution
Graham Hutchings discusses how China was convulsed by the communist revolution of 1949
Historian and journalist Graham Hutchings discusses his new book China 1949, which explores the events of a tumultuous year that saw communist victory in the Chinese civil war and the birth of the People’s Republic of China.
Graham Hutchings is the author of China 1949: Year of Revolution (Bloomsbury Academic, 2021)
