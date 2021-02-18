Accessibility Links

Chaos & communism: China’s 1949 revolution

Graham Hutchings discusses how China was convulsed by the communist revolution of 1949

Graham Hutchings discusses how China was convulsed by the communist revolution of 1949. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Historian and journalist Graham Hutchings discusses his new book China 1949, which explores the events of a tumultuous year that saw communist victory in the Chinese civil war and the birth of the People’s Republic of China.

Graham Hutchings is the author of China 1949: Year of Revolution (Bloomsbury Academic, 2021)

