History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. The CIA’s secret African missions
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

The CIA’s secret African missions

Susan Williams discusses the United States’ covert programme to undermine the leaders of newly independent African nations in the 1950s and 1960s

Susan Williams discusses the United States’ covert programme to undermine the leaders of newly independent African nations in the 1950s and 1960s. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Historian Susan Williams discusses the United States’ covert programme to undermine the leaders of newly independent African nations in the 1950s and 1960s. Speaking to Rob Attar, she highlights the stories of Congo’s Patrice Lumumba and Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah, both of whom were ultimately ousted from power.

Advertisement

Susan Williams is the author of White Malice: The CIA and the Neocolonisation of Africa (C Hurst & Co, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Authors

rob2

Rob Attar

Editor, BBC History Magazine

Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.

Tags

More on: Africa

Susan Williams discusses the United States’ covert programme to undermine the leaders of newly independent African nations in the 1950s and 1960s. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
Subs Xmas 2021 sidebar

Subscribe to your favourite history magazine today and choose a book worth £25!

SUBSCRIBE NOW