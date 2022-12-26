Conspiracy: did Anastasia escape her family’s murder?
In our new series delving into historical conspiracy theories, Helen Rappaport reveals recent evidence that could tell us more about the theory of the missing grand duchess
In the third episode of our new series on some of history’s most well-known conspiracy theories, we examine the suggestion that one of Tsar Nicholas II’s daughters – Anastasia – survived the family’s murder by the Bolsheviks in 1918. Speaking with Rob Attar, historian Helen Rappaort explains why people believe that Anastasia escaped and what recent scientific and archaeological research has revealed about this tragic episode.
Authors
Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.
