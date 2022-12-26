Conspiracy: was the moon landing faked?
In our new series delving into historical conspiracy theories, Francis French looks at why people continue to doubt NASA’s finest hour
In the fifth episode of our new series on history’s most well-known conspiracy theories, we revisit a defining moment of the 20th century that many people believe never happened at all. Rob Attar is joined by space flight historian Francis French to examine why people doubt NASA’s greatest triumph and how this conspiracy theory ties in to the paranoia of the Cold War era.
Authors
Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.
Save up 50% when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed PLUS! Get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com