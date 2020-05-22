Accessibility Links

Cooking for Churchill

Annie Gray tells the story of Georgina Landemare, who became Winston Churchill’s cook during the Second World War

Annie Gray photographed at her home in East Anglia (Photo by Ian Farrell)

Food historian Annie Gray tells the story of Georgina Landemare, who became Winston Churchill’s cook during the Second World War. Her career offers fascinating insights into the dining habits of the wartime leader and the nation as a whole.

How to download the History Extra podcast

