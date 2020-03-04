Dictators explained
Frank Dikötter discusses his new book How to Be a Dictator, which explores the malevolent careers of eight 20th-century rulers
Historian Frank Dikötter discusses his new book How to Be a Dictator, which explores the malevolent careers of eight 20th-century rulers including Hitler, Stalin, Mao and Mussolini.
- Rise of a dictator: how did Hitler gain power and become the führer of Germany?
- A dictator’s death: how Stalin, Hitler, Mao and other self-styled strongmen met their ends
Can’t listen right now? Read a transcript of the podcast interview here
Historian Frank Dikötter discusses his new book How to Be a Dictator, which explores the malevolent careers of eight 20th-century rulers including Hitler, Stalin, Mao and Mussolini.
- Rise of a dictator: how did Hitler gain power and become the führer of Germany?
- A dictator’s death: how Stalin, Hitler, Mao and other self-styled strongmen met their ends
Can’t listen right now? Read a transcript of the podcast interview here
How to download the History Extra podcast