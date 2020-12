Author Maaza Mengiste discusses her Booker prize-nominated historical novel The Shadow King, set during the Italian invasion of Ethiopia in 1935. She talks about the research involved, her own family connections to the story and how she uncovered the hidden history of Ethiopia’s female fighters.

