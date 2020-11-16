Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. An extraordinary Everest adventure

An extraordinary Everest adventure

In the 1930s, Maurice Wilson had a wild plan to fly from England to Everest in a Gipsy Moth plane, and then climb to the top of the mountain solo. Ed Caesar tells his story

Ed Caesar on the HistoryExtra podcast.

In the 1930s, eccentric aviator Maurice Wilson hatched a wild plan to fly from England to Everest in a Gipsy Moth plane, and then climb to the top of the mountain solo. Ed Caesar talks about the remarkable story that inspired his new book, The Moth and the Mountain.

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Asia

Ed Caesar on the HistoryExtra podcast.
Learn more about this subject

You may like

A British officer stands alongside two of his Japanese counterparts in 1914 in Tsingtao (now Qingdao). Japanese troops played a key role in the capture of that strategic German concession in north-east China. (Photo by Getty Images)
First World War

First World War: beyond the western front

Rosa Parks rides on a Montgomery bus
20th Century

From Sutton Hoo to Rosa Parks: 50 giant leaps in history

Podcast Website large Katherine Arnold
20th Century

The Spanish Flu pandemic

Chris Harding answers questions on the history of Japan
General Modern

Everything you ever wanted to know about the history of Japan, but were afraid to ask