An extraordinary Everest adventure
In the 1930s, Maurice Wilson had a wild plan to fly from England to Everest in a Gipsy Moth plane, and then climb to the top of the mountain solo. Ed Caesar tells his story
In the 1930s, eccentric aviator Maurice Wilson hatched a wild plan to fly from England to Everest in a Gipsy Moth plane, and then climb to the top of the mountain solo. Ed Caesar talks about the remarkable story that inspired his new book, The Moth and the Mountain.
