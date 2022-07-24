The partition of India: everything you wanted to know
Dr Anwesha Roy answers listener questions on the 1947 partition of India, which divided British-ruled India into two independent countries
By
Published: July 24, 2022 at 12:55 pm
For the latest in our everything you wanted to know series, historian Dr Anwesha Roy revisits the 1947 partition of India, which divided British-ruled India into two independent countries. In conversation with Rob Attar, she explains how India came to be divided and considers why the process was accompanied by such terrible violence and suffering.
