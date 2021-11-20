History Extra logo
A secret trial that transformed transgender rights

Zoe Playdon discusses a secret 1965 trial revolving around Ewan Forbes, a transgender man, and reveals how it affected trans rights

Published:

In 1965, Scottish aristocrat Ewan Forbes stood to inherit his family’s baronetcy but, as a transgender man, he soon became embroiled in a top-secret legal case which had consequences that still affect the lives of trans people today. Zoe Playdon explores this still largely unknown story, in conversation with Matt Elton.

 Zoe Playdon is the author of The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes: The Transgender Trial that Threatened to Upend the British Establishment(Bloomsbury, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

Authors

Matt Elton

Deputy Editor, BBC History Magazine

Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.

