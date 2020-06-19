Accessibility Links

Exclusive podcast: Anita Anand on an orphan radicalised by the Amritsar massacre

In this lecture recorded at BBC History Magazine’s 2019 History Weekends, political journalist Anita Anand shares the true story of Udham Singh

Anita Anand (Image by Sukhi Dhanda).

In this lecture recorded at BBC History Magazine’s 2019 History Weekends – and available exclusively on HistoryExtra.com – political journalist Anita Anand shares the true story of Udham Singh, a Sikh orphan radicalised by the 1919 British massacre of hundreds of unarmed civilians in Amritsar.

