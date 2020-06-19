Exclusive podcast: Anita Anand on an orphan radicalised by the Amritsar massacre
In this lecture recorded at BBC History Magazine’s 2019 History Weekends – and available exclusively on HistoryExtra.com – political journalist Anita Anand shares the true story of Udham Singh, a Sikh orphan radicalised by the 1919 British massacre of hundreds of unarmed civilians in Amritsar.