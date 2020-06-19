Exclusive podcast: Dominic Sandbrook on the 1980s
In this lecture recorded at BBC History Magazine’s History Weekends, historian Dominic Sandbrook explores the extraordinarily controversial and colourful years at the beginning of the 1980s
In this lecture recorded at BBC History Magazine’s 2019 History Weekends – and available exclusively on HistoryExtra.com – historian Dominic Sandbrook explores the extraordinarily controversial and colourful years at the beginning of the 1980s – the age of Margaret Thatcher, the new romantics, the first home computers and conflict in the Falklands.