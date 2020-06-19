Accessibility Links

Exclusive podcast: Dominic Sandbrook on the 1980s

Dominic Sandbrook

In this lecture recorded at BBC History Magazine’s 2019 History Weekends – and available exclusively on HistoryExtra.com – historian Dominic Sandbrook explores the extraordinarily controversial and colourful years at the beginning of the 1980s – the age of Margaret Thatcher, the new romantics, the first home computers and conflict in the Falklands.

Historian Nicola Tallis
