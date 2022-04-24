The Falklands War: everything you wanted to know
Helen Parr answers listener questions on the conflict that erupted between Britain and Argentina 40 years ago
Published: April 24, 2022 at 11:15 am
How much of a gamble did sending a task force to the South Atlantic represent for Margaret Thatcher? How close did Britain come to losing the conflict? And did victory change the nation’s relationship with its armed forces? Speaking to Spencer Mizen, Helen Parr answers listener questions about the Falklands War, British troops’ campaign to retake the Falkland Islands four decades ago.
