WW2 historian Christopher Goscha explores the decade-long conflict between the French empire and Ho Chi Minh’s communist Vietnamese forces that followed the Second World War. Speaking to Rob Attar, he argues that the Vietnamese triumph was unlike any other anti-colonial struggle of the era.

Christopher Goscha is the author of The Road to Dien Bien Phu: A History of the First War for Vietnam (Princeton University Press, 2022)