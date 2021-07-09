Accessibility Links

The glamour & danger of Cairo’s 1920s nightlife scene

Raphael Cormack discusses the golden age of Cairo’s nightlife scene in the 1920s, and some of the enterprising women who dominated it

Raphael Cormack discusses the golden age of Cairo’s nightlife scene in the 1920s, and some of the enterprising women who dominated it. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

During its heyday in the roaring 20s, Cairo’s nightlife district was the place to go for a world-class night out – from glitzy variety shows in smoky clubs to Arabic operas performed to adoring audiences. Raphael Cormack, the author of Midnight in Cairo: The Female Stars of Egypt’s Roaring ‘20s, discusses this glamourous scene and some of the enterprising women who dominated it.

Raphael Cormack is the author of Midnight in Cairo: The Female Stars of Egypt’s Roaring ‘20s (Saqi, 2021)

