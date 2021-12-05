History Extra logo
The Great Depression: everything you wanted to know

David M Kennedy answers listener questions about the economic crash that devastated 1930s America

David M Kennedy answers listener questions about the economic crash that devastated 1930s America.

Published:

Historian David M Kennedy answers listener questions and online search queries about the Great Depression, the economic crash that devastated the United States and other countries across the globe in the 1930s. In discussion with Rhiannon Davies, he covers topics ranging from the fate of minorities to the staggering unemployment statistics of the time.

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

