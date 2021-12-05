The Great Depression: everything you wanted to know
David M Kennedy answers listener questions about the economic crash that devastated 1930s America
Published:
Historian David M Kennedy answers listener questions and online search queries about the Great Depression, the economic crash that devastated the United States and other countries across the globe in the 1930s. In discussion with Rhiannon Davies, he covers topics ranging from the fate of minorities to the staggering unemployment statistics of the time.
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast