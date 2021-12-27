History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. History’s greatest mysteries: Agatha Christie disappears

History’s greatest mysteries: Agatha Christie disappears

As part of our series on history’s greatest mysteries, Dominic Sandbrook discusses the case of Agatha Christie's disappearance…

Pod Mysteries1 WL

Published:

In December 1926, crime writer Agatha Christie left her home and vanished without a trace. When she was discovered 11 days later, Christie claimed to have no memory of what had happened. As part of our series on history’s greatest mysteries, Dominic Sandbrook discusses the case that baffled the British public and triggered one of the largest manhunts ever mounted.

Advertisement

Browse all episodes in our podcast series on History’s Greatest Mysteries

Authors

preferredsandbrook crop

Dominic Sandbrook

Social networks

Historian and presenter

Dominic Sandbrook is historian and presenter, and a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine

Tags

More on: Weird and wonderful history

Pod Mysteries1 WL
Learn more about this subject
Subs Jan 2022 Sidebar

Sav 50% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today

SUBSCRIBE NOW