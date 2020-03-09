Hadley Freeman on a 20th-century family history
Hadley Freeman speaks to us about her quest to uncover her family’s history through some of the most tumultuous events of the 20th century
Author and journalist Hadley Freeman speaks to us about her new book House of Glass, which tells of her quest to uncover her Jewish family’s history through some of the most tumultuous events of the 20th century.
Author and journalist Hadley Freeman speaks to us about her new book House of Glass, which tells of her quest to uncover her Jewish family’s history through some of the most tumultuous events of the 20th century.
How to download the History Extra podcast