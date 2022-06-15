Architecture & hidden Jewish history in Eastern Europe
Natalia Romik discusses her research into what architecture can reveal about the often hidden Jewish history of Eastern Europe
Published: June 15, 2022 at 12:28 pm
As part of our series of conversations with winners of the 2022 Dan David Prize, Natalia Romik explains to Helen Carr what architecture can reveal about the often hidden Jewish history of Eastern Europe. In particular, she explores the hiding places used by Jews during the Holocaust.
The Dan David Prize is the world's largest history prize, which recognizes outstanding historical scholarship. Find out more at dandavidprize.org or browse episodes featuring other winners
Helen CarrHistorian and author
