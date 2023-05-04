Get your first 6 issues for just £9.99
Cover the chicken with water, then poach together with the carrot, celery, a little salt and the bouquet garni. Cool in the liquid, then remove and dice the meat. (Strained and reduced, the poaching liquid makes an excellent stock or soup base.)
To make the sauce, fry the onion in the butter on a medium heat for 3–4 minutes. Add the curry paste, tomato purée, wine, water, bay leaf, sugar, lemon juice and slices, and bring to the boil. Simmer uncovered for 10 minutes, then strain, season to taste and cool.
Whip mayonnaise into the sauce. Add the minced apricots, taste, and add more lemon juice if needed. Add the cream.
* To make mayonnaise, whisk an egg yolk with a scant teaspoon of mustard and a decent pinch of fine salt, then slowly dribble in a neutral-flavoured oil – sunflower or rapeseed, for example. Work the mixture until it thickens to the texture of whipped cream, then add 1 tablespoon of tarragon vinegar. If you like an olive oil flavour to your mayonnaise, simply whisk in a couple of tablespoons of a punchy olive oil before you add the vinegar.
Fold just enough of your sauce into the diced chicken to coat each piece.
The original was served alongside a rice salad with peas, diced cucumber, mixed herbs and a vinaigrette dressing.