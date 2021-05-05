Accessibility Links

The changing shape of slimming clubs

Dr Katrina Moseley explores the surprising story of slimming clubs, touching on female friendship, entrepreneurialism and feminist fury 

Dr Katrina Moseley explores the surprising story of slimming clubs, touching on female friendship, entrepreneurialism and feminist fury. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

From Weight Watchers to Rosemary Conley’s fitness empire, slimming clubs have been a staple of British culture for decades. But, as Dr Katrina Moseley reveals, their history goes far beyond the best diets to try or exercise regimes to adopt, with female friendship, entrepreneurial opportunities and feminist fury all playing a part in the story.

More on: Women's history

