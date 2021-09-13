Accessibility Links

Hitler’s war on “degenerate art”

Charlie English discusses what an extraordinary art collection reveals about Nazism’s impact on modernist art and people with mental illnesses

Published:

Journalist and author Charlie English shares the story of a remarkable collection of artworks by psychiatric patients in Weimar Germany and also explores the devastating impact of Nazism on modernist art and people with mental illnesses.

Charlie English is the author of The Gallery of Miracles and Madness: Insanity, Art and Hitler’s first Mass-Murder Programme (William Collins, 2021)

Download as MP3

