What are the most impactful films in Hollywood history? What made the golden age of film so golden? And how important were Hollywood movies in projecting American values to the wider world? In conversation with Spencer Mizen, Mark Glancy answers listener questions on a cultural powerhouse, from silent movies and glamorous stars to the blockbusters of the late 20th century.

Mark Glancy is the author of Cary Grant, the Making of a Hollywood Legend (OUP, 2021)