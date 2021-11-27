All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
How Shakespeare inspired terrorists
Islam Issa reveals how terrorists have twisted Shakespeare’s life and work to suit their own ends over the centuries
Shakespeare has been an obsession of extremist groups across the globe over the centuries. The Nazi Party held him up as a hero, while Osama Bin Laden condemned him as the ultimate symbol of the depraved west. Islam Issa speaks to Rhiannon Davies about William Shakespeare’s tangled relationship with terror.
Islam Issa is the author of Shakespeare and Terrorism (Routledge, 2021)
