  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. How Shakespeare inspired terrorists
How Shakespeare inspired terrorists

Islam Issa reveals how terrorists have twisted Shakespeare’s life and work to suit their own ends over the centuries

Islam Issa reveals how terrorists have twisted Shakespeare’s life and work to suit their own ends over the centuries. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Shakespeare has been an obsession of extremist groups across the globe over the centuries. The Nazi Party held him up as a hero, while Osama Bin Laden condemned him as the ultimate symbol of the depraved west. Islam Issa speaks to Rhiannon Davies about William Shakespeare’s tangled relationship with terror.

Islam Issa is the author of Shakespeare and Terrorism (Routledge, 2021)

Rhiannon Davies

Rhiannon Davies

Section editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

