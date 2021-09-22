India’s Suffragettes

Between 1917 and 1947, a group of Indian women fought for their right to vote. Sumita Mukherjee discusses their campaign, and reveals how Suffragettes were connected both to India’s wider struggle for independence, and women’s suffrage movements across the world.

Sumita Mukherjee is the author of Indian Suffragettes: Female Identities and Transnational Networks (Oxford University Press, 2018)