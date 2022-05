One hundred years on from Fred Banting and Charles Best’s discovery, Dr Kersten Hall tells the tale of insulin and its vital role in helping people with diabetes. Speaking with Emily Briffett, he explores the other unsung heroes involved in the drama that saw insulin develop from “thick brown muck” to wall street gold.

Kersten Hall is the author of Insulin - The Crooked Timber: A History from Thick Brown Muck to Wall Street Gold (Oxford University Press, 2022)