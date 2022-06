Matt Cook and Alison Oram discuss their new book Queer Beyond London, which uncovers the LGBTQ experience in four English cities – Brighton, Manchester, Plymouth and Leeds – from the sixties to the noughties. Speaking with Rachel Dinning, they consider how local people, places and politics shaped LGBTQ lives in each city, establishing individual cultures often very distinct from the national narrative.

Alison Oram and Matt Cook are the authors of Queer Beyond London (Manchester University Press, 2022)