Censorship, contradiction & controversy: a decade in the life of DH Lawrence
Biographer Frances Wilson discusses a pivotal decade in the turbulent life of writer DH Lawrence
Published:
DH Lawrence’s work – such as The Rainbow, Women in Love and Lady Chatterley’s Lover – broke new ground and appalled censorious literary critics. Biographer Frances Wilson chronicles a pivotal decade in the writer’s turbulent life, characterised by a tempestuous marriage, a constant battle against class prejudice and a bitter backlash against vitriolic criticism.
Frances Wilson is the author of Burning Man: The Ascent of DH Lawrence (Bloomsbury, 2021). Buy it now at Waterstones: