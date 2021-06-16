Censorship, contradiction & controversy: a decade in the life of DH Lawrence

DH Lawrence’s work – such as The Rainbow, Women in Love and Lady Chatterley’s Lover – broke new ground and appalled censorious literary critics. Biographer Frances Wilson chronicles a pivotal decade in the writer’s turbulent life, characterised by a tempestuous marriage, a constant battle against class prejudice and a bitter backlash against vitriolic criticism.

Advertisement

Frances Wilson is the author of Burning Man: The Ascent of DH Lawrence (Bloomsbury, 2021). Buy it now at Waterstones: