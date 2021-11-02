Living through the fall of communism

History Extra logo
Professor Lea Ypi reflects on her childhood years, which witnessed the final years of communism in Albania and the fraught transition to capitalist democracy

Professor Lea Ypi reflects on her childhood years, which witnessed the final years of communism in Albania and the fraught transition to capitalist democracy. In conversation with Rob Attar, she also considers what these experiences have taught her about the true nature of freedom.

Lea Ypi is the author of Free: Coming of Age at the End of History (Penguin, 2021)

