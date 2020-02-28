Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. London’s trailblazing women

London’s trailblazing women

Francesca Wade talks about five remarkable women who all lived on the same London square in the interwar years

Writer Virginia Woolf photographed in 1932. (Photo by ullstein bild via Getty Images)

The author Francesca Wade talks to us about her new book Square Haunting, which tells the stories of five remarkable women – among them Virginia Woolf and Dorothy L Sayers – who all lived on the same London square in the interwar years.

Read more:

The author Francesca Wade talks to us about her new book Square Haunting, which tells the stories of five remarkable women – among them Virginia Woolf and Dorothy L Sayers – who all lived on the same London square in the interwar years.

Advertisement

Read more:

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: London

Writer Virginia Woolf photographed in 1932. (Photo by ullstein bild via Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Podcast Website large Sarah Jackson
20th Century

Restoring women’s voices

Hallie Rubenhold. (Photo by Fran Monks)
Victorian

The women killed by Jack the Ripper

Gentleman Jack, Suranne Jones as Anne Lister (Photo by BBC/Lookout Point/Jay Brooks)
Victorian

Gentleman Jack

Podcast Website large Miranda Seymour
Victorian

The women behind Lord Byron