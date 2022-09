Historian Andrew Roberts discusses his new biography of Lord Northcliffe, the early 20th-century press baron who dominated the British media and had the power to bring down prime ministers. In conversation with Rob Attar, Roberts reveals how Northcliffe forged his media empire and helped Britain triumph in the First World War, while also discussing his many flaws and turbulent private life.

Andrew Roberts is the author of The Chief: The Life of Lord Northcliffe, Britain's Greatest Press Baron.