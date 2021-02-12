Accessibility Links

Sex, romance and rights: women’s lives since 1950

Historian Carol Dyhouse talks about how women's lives, dreams and loves have transformed in the decades since 1950, from the advent of the pill to the impact of second-wave feminism

Historian Carol Dyhouse talks about how women's lives, dreams and loves have transformed in the decades since 1950, from the advent of the pill to the impact of second-wave feminism. (Image by Alamy)

Published:

Historian Carol Dyhouse talks about her new book, Love Lives: From Cinderella to Frozen, which explores how women’s lives, dreams and loves have been transformed since 1950 – when Walt Disney’s Cinderella was released, and teenage girls were told to dream of marriage, Mr Right, and happy endings.

Carol Dyhouse is the author of Love Lives: From Cinderella to Frozen (OUP, 2021)

