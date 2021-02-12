Sex, romance and rights: women’s lives since 1950

Historian Carol Dyhouse talks about her new book, Love Lives: From Cinderella to Frozen, which explores how women’s lives, dreams and loves have been transformed since 1950 – when Walt Disney’s Cinderella was released, and teenage girls were told to dream of marriage, Mr Right, and happy endings.

Carol Dyhouse is the author of Love Lives: From Cinderella to Frozen (OUP, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3