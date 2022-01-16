Mao’s Cultural Revolution: everything you wanted to know
Rana Mitter answers your questions on one of the defining events of modern Chinese history, launched by Chairman Mao in 1966
Published:
In the latest episode in our series on history’s biggest topics, Professor Rana Mitter answers your questions about one of the defining events of modern Chinese history. Speaking to Rob Attar, he explores the role of Chairman Mao in the Cultural Revolution, its impact on China’s population and its legacy today.
