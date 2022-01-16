History Extra logo
Mao’s Cultural Revolution: everything you wanted to know

Rana Mitter answers your questions on one of the defining events of modern Chinese history, launched by Chairman Mao in 1966

Pod Rana Mitter WL

Published:

In the latest episode in our series on history’s biggest topics, Professor Rana Mitter answers your questions about one of the defining events of modern Chinese history. Speaking to Rob Attar, he explores the role of Chairman Mao in the Cultural Revolution, its impact on China’s population and its legacy today.

Authors

rob2

Rob Attar

Editor, BBC History Magazine

Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.

