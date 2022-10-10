The Mary Rose: raising the wreck
In the first episode in our new series on the Mary Rose, we follow the extraordinary search for Henry VIII’s long-lost warship, which uncovered the wreck after almost 450 years
Forty years ago, when the Mary Rose was raised from the seabed on 11 October 1982, it was a momentous occasion, met with global broadcasts and cheers from excited bystanders. This daring feat of underwater archaeology was the culmination of over 17 years of hard work by a huge team of divers, archaeologists and scientists. But how did they manage to rescue this long-lost ship from the seafloor? In this first episode of our new series, Christopher Dobbs and Dr Alex Hildred tell Emily Briffett about the extraordinary search for the Tudor shipwreck and delve into the challenges of underwater excavation.
Authors
Emily is HistoryExtra’s podcast editorial assistant. Before joining the BBC History team in 2021, Emily graduated with an MA in Public History from Royal Holloway, University of London
