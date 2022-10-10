The Mary Rose: raising the wreck

Forty years ago, when the Mary Rose was raised from the seabed on 11 October 1982, it was a momentous occasion, met with global broadcasts and cheers from excited bystanders. This daring feat of underwater archaeology was the culmination of over 17 years of hard work by a huge team of divers, archaeologists and scientists. But how did they manage to rescue this long-lost ship from the seafloor? In this first episode of our new series, Christopher Dobbs and Dr Alex Hildred tell Emily Briffett about the extraordinary search for the Tudor shipwreck and delve into the challenges of underwater excavation.

