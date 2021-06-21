Accessibility Links

  Home
  Period
  20th Century
  The merits of meritocracy
Adrian Wooldridge explores meritocracy’s role in forging the modern world, and weighs up its challenges and advantages

Published:

Adrian Wooldridge discusses his new book Aristocracy of Talent, which explores meritocracy’s role in forging the modern world, and weighs up the challenges and advantages of a system in which people are advanced solely on the basis of their talents.

Adrian Wooldridge is the author of The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World (Allen Lane, 2021)

