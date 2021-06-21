All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
The merits of meritocracy
Adrian Wooldridge explores meritocracy’s role in forging the modern world, and weighs up its challenges and advantages
Adrian Wooldridge discusses his new book Aristocracy of Talent, which explores meritocracy’s role in forging the modern world, and weighs up the challenges and advantages of a system in which people are advanced solely on the basis of their talents.
Adrian Wooldridge is the author of The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World (Allen Lane, 2021)