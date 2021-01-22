The NHS: a brief history
Susan Cohen discusses the highs and lows of the NHS, from its creation in 1948 to the challenges it faces today
Historian Susan Cohen discusses how Britain’s National Health Service has changed over the decades since its landmark creation in 1948. She explores the challenges of providing ‘cradle-to-grave care’ for all Britons, and discusses some of the biggest issues that the service has faced, including discrimination in the ranks, AIDS and Covid-19.
