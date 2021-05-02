Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. Prohibition: everything you wanted to know

Prohibition: everything you wanted to know

Historian Timothy Hickman answers listener questions about the ban on booze in 1920s America, from speakeasies and moonshine to Al Capone’s shady dealings

Historian Timothy Hickman answers listener questions about the ban on booze in 1920s America, from speakeasies and moonshine to Al Capone’s shady dealings. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Was Al Capone’s brother really a prohibition agent? What was the atmosphere in a speakeasy like? And why did Americans think that banning booze would ever work? In the latest episode in our series on history’s biggest topics, historian Timothy Hickman responds to listener questions and popular internet search queries on the ban on booze in 1920s America.

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: American history

Historian Timothy Hickman answers listener questions about the ban on booze in 1920s America, from speakeasies and moonshine to Al Capone’s shady dealings. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 6 issues for only £9.99!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Illustration by Kate Hazell for BBC History Magazine.
20th Century

From Churchill and Roosevelt to May and Trump: 75 years of the ‘special relationship’ between the US and the UK

A c1880 advertisement poster for Coca-Cola. The name derived from its extracts of coca leaves and kola nuts – the former did contain small amounts of cocaine. (Photo by Bettmann via Getty Images)
Victorian

Q&A Did the original Coca-Cola drink really contain cocaine?

Alcohol is poured away into a New York sewer during the prohibition era, c1920
20th Century

Prohibition quiz: how much do you know about the US ban on booze?

A flapper shows off her hidden bottles of alcohol
20th Century

The morning after: the impact of prohibition