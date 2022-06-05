The Queen's century of change
As the Queen celebrates her platinum jubilee, Dominic Sandbrook looks back on how Britain has changed radically during her lifetime
Published: June 5, 2022 at 11:48 am
This week sees Queen Elizabeth II make history as the first ever British monarch to celebrate their platinum jubilee. To mark her 70 years on the throne, Rhiannon Davies speaks to Dominic Sandbrook about some of the radical transformations the nation has undergone during her lifetime.
Authors
Dominic SandbrookHistorian and presenter
Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine
