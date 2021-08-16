Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. Monarchs, fascists & communists: Romania’s modern history
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Monarchs, fascists & communists: Romania’s modern history

Paul Kenyon charts the turbulent story of modern Romania, and its colourful, chaotic and often corrupt leaders 

Paul Kenyon charts the turbulent story of modern Romania, and its colourful, chaotic and often corrupt leaders. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Paul Kenyon discusses his book Children of the Night, which charts the story of modern Romania, and its colourful, chaotic and often corrupt leaders – from unstable playboy King Carol II, to communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu.

Advertisement

Paul Kenyon is the author of c (Head of Zeus, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

Advertisement

 

Tags

More on: Europe

Paul Kenyon charts the turbulent story of modern Romania, and its colourful, chaotic and often corrupt leaders. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
SS21_Brandsite_720x480

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW