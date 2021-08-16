All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Monarchs, fascists & communists: Romania’s modern history
Paul Kenyon charts the turbulent story of modern Romania, and its colourful, chaotic and often corrupt leaders
Paul Kenyon discusses his book Children of the Night, which charts the story of modern Romania, and its colourful, chaotic and often corrupt leaders – from unstable playboy King Carol II, to communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu.
Paul Kenyon is the author of c (Head of Zeus, 2021)