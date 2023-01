In 1917, the Russian Revolution saw scores of Russian aristocrats and artists flee to Paris to escape Bolshevik brutality. Speaking to Matt Elton, Helen Rappaport highlights some of their stories, exploring the dramatic shift in circumstances that many endured, and revealing what the city’s inhabitants made of the new arrivals.

Helen Rappaport is the author of After the Romanovs: Russian exiles in Paris between the Wars (Scribe Publications, 2022)