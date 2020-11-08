The Russian revolution: everything you wanted to know
Robert Service responds to listener questions and popular search enquiries about the Russian revolutions of 1917, which saw the beginnings of the Communist era.
In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian Robert Service responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the Russian revolutions of 1917, which saw Tsar Nicholas II deposed and the beginnings of the Communist era.
