Where did the term “hippie” originate? What music best reflected a generation’s disaffection with the establishment, and opposition to the Vietnam War? And how did the culture wars of the sixties shape attitudes to race, gender equality and sexual liberation? Speaking with Spencer Mizen, Alwyn Turner answers listener questions on 1960s counterculture.

Advertisement

Authors

Spencer MizenProduction Editor, BBC History Magazine

Spencer is production editor of BBC History Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement

Save up to 40% when you subscribe today and receive a book of your choice worth up to £30 PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement