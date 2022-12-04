Sixties counterculture: everything you wanted to know
From hippies and protests to mind-altering music, Alwyn Turner tackles listener questions on the anti-establishment movement that swept the west in the 1960s
Published: December 4, 2022 at 10:03 am
Where did the term “hippie” originate? What music best reflected a generation’s disaffection with the establishment, and opposition to the Vietnam War? And how did the culture wars of the sixties shape attitudes to race, gender equality and sexual liberation? Speaking with Spencer Mizen, Alwyn Turner answers listener questions on 1960s counterculture.
Authors
Spencer MizenProduction Editor, BBC History Magazine
Spencer is production editor of BBC History Magazine
