The space race: everything you wanted to know
Tom Ellis responds to listener questions on the great Cold War rivalry that saw the US and the Soviet Union battle for dominance in space
Published:
In the latest in our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian Tom Ellis responds to listener questions about the space race. He covers topics including Cold War espionage, the role played by German engineers with Nazi connections, and the battle to plant a flag on the moon.
