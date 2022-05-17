History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Stasi poets: creative writing & the Cold War Philip

Philip Oltermann tells the strange story of the poetry group run by the East German Ministry for State Security

By
Published: May 17, 2022 at 12:24 pm

Journalist Philip Oltermann explores the unusual story of the poetry group run by the East German Ministry for State Security. Speaking to Rob Attar, he explains why the Stasi decided to employ rhyme and verse in their battle against capitalism.

Advertisement

Philip Oltermann is the author of The Stasi Poetry Circle (Faber & Faber, 2022)

Advertisement

Authors

Rob AttarEditor, BBC History Magazine

Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Save 49% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine for just £39.99 every 13 issues + receive our Royal History Bundle worth £95*

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content