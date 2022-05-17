The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
Stasi poets: creative writing & the Cold War Philip
Philip Oltermann tells the strange story of the poetry group run by the East German Ministry for State Security
Journalist Philip Oltermann explores the unusual story of the poetry group run by the East German Ministry for State Security. Speaking to Rob Attar, he explains why the Stasi decided to employ rhyme and verse in their battle against capitalism.
Philip Oltermann is the author of The Stasi Poetry Circle (Faber & Faber, 2022)