Stranger danger? Xenophobia’s unexpected history
George Makari examines the history of xenophobia, and the surprising ways in which the term has evolved since the 19th century
Published:
Psychiatrist and historian George Makari speaks to Jon Bauckham about the origins of the term “xenophobia”, and the ways in which western thinkers have interpreted people’s fear of strangers, from the 19th century to the present day.
George Makari is the author of Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia (Yale University Press, 2021)