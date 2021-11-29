History Extra logo
Stranger danger? Xenophobia’s unexpected history

George Makari examines the history of xenophobia, and the surprising ways in which the term has evolved since the 19th century

George Makari examines the history of xenophobia, and the surprising ways in which the term has evolved since the 19th century. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Psychiatrist and historian George Makari speaks to Jon Bauckham about the origins of the term “xenophobia”, and the ways in which western thinkers have interpreted people’s fear of strangers, from the 19th century to the present day.

George Makari is the author of Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia (Yale University Press, 2021)

Authors

Jon Bauckham

Tags

More on: Social history

