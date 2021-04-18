The Suez Crisis: everything you wanted to know

Accessibility Links

Alex von Tunzelmann responds to your questions on the 1956 Suez Crisis: a diplomatic debacle that dealt a serious blow to Britain’s standing in the postwar world

Published:

The Suez Crisis – sparked by an ill-fated Anglo-French-Israeli invasion of Egypt in 1956 – is often viewed as a turning point in modern British history, when the nation finally lost its superpower status. Alex von Tunzelmann answers your questions on this diplomatic debacle, from why Anthony Eden thought the invasion a gamble worth taking, to how it changed the trajectory of the Cold War.

Alex Von Tunzelmann is the author of Blood and Sand: Suez, Hungary and the Crisis That Shook the World (Simon & Schuster, 2017)

