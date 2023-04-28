How the Bristol bus boycott changed Britain
Hannah Cusworth reflects on a landmark moment in the campaign for racial equality in Britain
Published: April 28, 2023 at 7:09 am
This April marks the 60th anniversary of the beginning of the Bristol bus boycott in 1963, a campaign to overturn a bar on black and Asian conductors and drivers working on buses in the city. Hannah Cusworth tells Spencer Mizen how a group of activists turned the boycott into a cause celebre, and paved the way for landmark legislation against racial discrimination in Britain.
