The transformation of India’s glamorous golden couple

John Zubryzcki shares the story of the party-loving royals of the House of Jaipur, who turned to politics following Indian independence

John Zubryzcki shares the story of the party-loving royals of the House of Jaipur, who turned to politics following Indian independence.

Published:

In the 1950s and 60s, the House of Jaipur’s Jai and Ayesha were seen as India’s golden couple, rubbing shoulders with American film stars and British royalty. But as the princely states’ power was squeezed post-partition, the couple had to balance partying with politics. John Zubrzycki charts their tumultuous lives.

John Zubryzcki is the author of The House of Jaipur: The Inside Story of India’s Most Glamorous Royal Family (C Hurst and co, 2021)


