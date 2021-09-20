Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. Transplant surgery: an eye-opening history
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Transplant surgery: an eye-opening history

From transfusions of lambs’ blood to tooth replacements, Paul Craddock chronicles the strange history of transplant surgery

From transfusions of lambs’ blood to tooth replacements, Paul Craddock chronicles the strange history of transplant surgery

Published:

From lambs’ blood transfused into human veins, to tooth replacements and new noses crafted from forearm skin, Paul Craddock – author of new book Spare Parts – chronicles the strange history of transplant surgery.

Advertisement

 Paul Craddock is the author of Spare Parts: A Surprising History of Transplants (Fig Tree, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Tags

More on: Medicine and health

From transfusions of lambs’ blood to tooth replacements, Paul Craddock chronicles the strange history of transplant surgery
Learn more about this subject
HEX Subs Nov 274 Sidebar 1200 x 800

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW