Transplant surgery: an eye-opening history
From transfusions of lambs’ blood to tooth replacements, Paul Craddock chronicles the strange history of transplant surgery
Published:
From lambs’ blood transfused into human veins, to tooth replacements and new noses crafted from forearm skin, Paul Craddock – author of new book Spare Parts – chronicles the strange history of transplant surgery.
Paul Craddock is the author of Spare Parts: A Surprising History of Transplants (Fig Tree, 2021)